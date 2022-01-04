Inforens platform helped 800 students free for admissions in international universities

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

Inforens, an online platform launched by two students, helped 800 students from the country in taking admissions to top international universities in one year.

Yash Gulati and Devika Ghosal who are studying UK now faced difficulties while taking admissions. So, they started a unique initiative for students to gain advice on their CV, Statement of Purpose and Application form from international students.

Yash Gulati said that the practicalities of student's application procedures are cumbersome and often result in international students missing out on top universities despite possessing the skills. The reason is that they get the wrong information during the consultation.

“Today, education consulting has become a business for many and most advisers are not self-experienced to give personal advice and rely on scripted material. We give provide guidance free of cost,” he added.

The online platform has already helped more than 800 students so far. Gulati said that international universities have adopted a flexible approach to teaching online and offline.

“There is some positive news for international students as countries like the UK are offering post-study visas of additional 2 years to encourage international students to come to the country and giving them enough time to find jobs,” he added.