Injured victims concerned about children

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The injured of the Samruddhi Express-way accidents occurred in the wee hours on Sunday were concerned about the condition of their children and inquired about them despite being injured. They requested their relatives to contact them through video calls.

An injured Puja Aswale said that they had dinner at one spot and her husband Sandeep Aswale was driving the Tempo Traveller. She was sitting at the back of the vehicle and realized that someone had hit the vehicle from the back. She sustained head injuries.

Sandeep Aswale said, the accident took place before we could understand anything. He sustained injuries on his head and nose.

Lakhan Salve said, we were returning to our homes and met this fate. His wife and children were with him.

Anil Sable said that my mobile was lost in the accident and we could not contact the family members.

Political leaders inquire about victims

The people’s representatives on receiving the information about the accident rushed to the GMCH and inquired about the condition of the injured.

State co-operative minister Atul Save, district guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, PWD minister Dada Bhuse visited GMC, Legislative Council leader of opposition Ambadas Danve and others visited the hospital. They consoled the injured and their relatives.

Bhuse said that he was moved by the incident. An inquiry into the accident will be done and the responsible will be punished.