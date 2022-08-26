Innovative exhibition at NVS

Aurangabad, August 26: The Science, Math, Computer and Art exhibition was held at Nath Valley School. Guest of honour and Superintendent of Police, (Aurangabad rural) Manish Kalwaniya inaugurated the event in the presence of astrophysicist at MGM Shriniwas Aundhkar, trustee Mukund Bhogale, director Ranjit Dass and principal Dr Sharda Gupta. The judges for the day included Vishal Reddy, Dr Ganesh Agnihotri and Sameer Kelkar.

The theme for the Science Exhibition 2022-23 was s^3- Synthesis, Synergy, Survival where the children displayed working and dummy models on subjects like agriculture, sustainable energy, health and wellness. A working model of the rocket resembling the original GSLV and the award winning Smart India Hackathlon Project was widely appreciated.

The Math Exhibition titled ‘Mesmerizing Mathematics’ was designed to create interest and make Math a joyful experience through games and puzzles. The theme of the Art exhibition was ‘Harmony.’ Students exhibited articles of Decoupage, Calligraphy, Paper craft, Macramé, Glass painting, among others.

‘Tech Innovation and Exploration’ was the theme for the computer exhibition wherein a new member of the NVS family, named ‘Oscar’, a robot which is a product of Artificial Intelligence who could speak and move, was introduced. The other attractions were Chatbots, Game zone, Dynamo Bikes and a Drone, all developed by students.

The theme for the Primary Science exhibition was “Science is Beautiful.” The Math puzzles and games kept the parents engaged. The Art and Craft display based on Indian Art was a spectacular spectrum of colours. The computer club showcased a variety of child friendly software like ‘Scratch’ and ‘Tux paint’.