Inquiry committee formed over charging of fees from patients

Incident over free healthcare in government hospitals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a response to allegations of patients being charged fees for healthcare services despite the initiation of free patient care on August 15 at district civil hospital, an inquiry committee has been promptly established. The committee is expected to submit its report within eight days.

Civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle has emphasized that strict action will be taken against those found guilty, and any wrongfully collected funds will be reimbursed and directed towards the government.

While free patient care has been in effect, it has come to light that some patients and their relatives were unaware of this service. Consequently, many individuals pre-emptively paid registration fees at the Outpatient Department (OPD). In response, the hospital administration has issued stringent directives to all staff members regarding the provision of free healthcare services. A memorandum addressing this issue was also distributed to all employees.

Moreover, the hospital had previously charged inspection fees from athletes participating in various sports events. While free healthcare services were available for patients, there was ambiguity regarding athletes. Dr Motipavle clarified on Friday that athletes are entitled to these free facilities as well.