Inquiry of IT officials conclude on Saturday

IT officials leave the residence and office of Satish Vyas in the afternoon with documents

Aurangabad, Sep 10:

The Income Tax (IT) department raided the homes and offices of more than 50 suspects related to the mid-day meal scam in Rajasthan on Wednesday. A team also raided the residence and office of entrepreneur Satish Vyas in Aurangabad. Vyas was continuously being investigated for the past four days. The inquiry ended on Saturday afternoon.

The Vyas family is ahead in various sectors and is well known in the political and business community, social and religious activities. The raids had caused panic in the political circle. There was a lot of discussion and rumours spread about the raids among entrepreneurs and professionals since the investigation was going on for the past few days. Notably, the IT officials are usually accompanied by the local police during raids, but for the first time, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were brought along with officials from Jaipur.

The IT officials investigated the business transactions, bank accounts, jewellery, and documents of properties of the Vyas family. The officials collected digital prints of several such documents. Team of officers from Jaipur, Pune and Nashik had participated in the drive. Sources informed that the officials left the city in the afternoon, however, they did not give any official information about the raids.