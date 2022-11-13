Insha stands first in judo
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 13, 2022 07:52 PM2022-11-13T19:52:46+5:302022-11-13T19:52:46+5:30
Aurangabad, Nov 11: Insha Roshan Sk Ahmad (class 9) of the Scholars' English Boys High School, Katkat Gate branch ...
Aurangabad, Nov 11: Insha Roshan Sk Ahmad (class 9) of the Scholars' English Boys High School, Katkat Gate branch stood first in the district-level judo competition and qualified for the State-level match organised by State Sports and Youth services Department. The school management, headmistress Nazira Banu, coach Shaikh Farjad and teachers congratulated her.Open in app