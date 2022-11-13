Insha stands first in judo

Aurangabad, Nov 11:

Aurangabad, Nov 11: Insha Roshan Sk Ahmad (class 9) of the Scholars' English Boys High School, Katkat Gate branch stood first in the district-level judo competition and qualified for the State-level match organised by State Sports and Youth services Department. The school management, headmistress Nazira Banu, coach Shaikh Farjad and teachers congratulated her.

Tags :English Boys High SchoolEnglish Boys High SchoolState sportsNazira Banu