Insta-duped to instantly mesmerised

So, I am finally living the Insta-shopper’s nightmare. Serves me right to be sucked into these honey traps laid by glamourous Insta ads. I ordered, I received a terrible piece of garment and I am being denied an exchange or return. Urgh!! Yes! It's part of their policy, which after my call with the customer service, I discovered in tiny print at the very end of the entire 3000 words page. Of course!

I am feeling scorned and cheated. But I guess we learn some lessons only after we burn our fingers. At least now you can be mindful of this too! It’s best to connect with the customer service and understand where to find the catch in the contract or simply buy local!

But surely, there are other fabulous ways technology has been exciting. I am addicted to finding out what chatgpt thinks about my drafts or making it draft some ideas for my courses or simply asking random questions. It's amazing how AI is evolving. It's scary but I am plain curious. In a city and a country where most people struggle with drafting in English, it’s a great aid to every professional. It's quick and easy. Making certain skills almost outdated. This makes my mind float to the big question: what is it that the future holds for our children? Uff! This dilemma will never leave me. Is everything ok or is everything out of balance is always the question. But last night, we had a wonderful interaction with a city kid Mohit Kasliwal. Mohit is on his way to study at the most exclusive university in the world, MIT, so I took the opportunity to pick his brain on how I make my kids shine in the world too. What did you do to get this far? A humble child, he honestly replied, “I don't know, I just kept trying things myself, at some point I realised I was good at this, I loved it.” It wasn't fancy courses or over-studying, or a no social life kinda formula. It was simple, time to do random things that he liked. Mr K taught me the value of free time. We give it such little value. Our children need free time to wonder and think. But aren’t we too busy keeping them busy? As we see the world move towards products that offer solutions, we need our children to move slightly away from acquiring facts and existing knowledge and move towards discovering solutions for themselves. That will happen when they have wonder in their lives, when their environment pushes them to think and create. Do you agree?