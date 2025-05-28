Instagram post sparks communal tension in Waluj

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension gripped the Waluj MIDC area after an Instagram user allegedly uploaded vulgar songs accompanied by images of revered historical figures, provoking strong public resentment. The incident, which many believe was aimed at inciting communal disharmony, led to a formal complaint being lodged at the Waluj MIDC Police Station on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the individual shared abusive clips and offensive commentary over videos of statue unveilings of prominent national leaders. The content, seen as provocative and disrespectful, quickly drew widespread condemnation across the community. Demanding immediate action, a group of concerned citizens approached Police Inspector Rameshwar Gade and urged him to register a case under relevant sections and initiate strict action against the offender to prevent further unrest. The written complaint was jointly submitted by Sunder Vayal, Amol Kale, Sumit Choradia, Suraj Solanke, Praveen Andhale, Kiran Rakade, Nanda Rajput, Uddhav Solanke, Amol Solanke, Yogesh Avchar, Vishnu Ardad, and others. As of now, authorities have not confirmed whether an FIR has been filed. Further investigation is expected.