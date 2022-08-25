Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

“It is not important how many people come to listen to the discourse in Dyanganga Mahotsav, it is important how many people assimilate my thoughts in their lives. Instead of putting my photos, follow my thoughts,” opined Acharya Pulaksagarji Gurudev.

The second session of the Dyanganga Mahotsav lecture series is presently under progress at Hirachand Kasliwal Ground, Nawabpura.

Gurudev further said, it will be the success of my discourses if the mind of a single person is transformed. If you want to remain in this world, you will have to create your place in the minds of the people. You will always remain in this world through your thoughts and work. Hence, Bhagwan Mahavir has become immortal as his thoughts have been imprinted in the minds of the people, Gurudev said.

The officials of the Chaturmas Committee are taking efforts for the success of Mahotsav.