Institutional level round for B Sc-Nursing course begins

Aurangabad, March 29:

The institutional level round for B Sc-Nursing course in Government, private unaided and minority colleges of State has begun for Academic Year 2021-22.

The vacancy position for the State quota seats was released on Monday while registration began today. The last date for applying to the respective college in the prescribed format is March 30. The college should display the general merit, selection and waiting lists separately on the notice board and the website of the respective colleges on March 30.

The selected candidates should join the colleges with all original documents and requisite fees up to March 31. The institutes will have to do reporting of admitted candidates in the college feedback module up to Friday.

The cut-off date of admission for B Sc Nursing course as per the Indian Nursing Council is also March 31. The provisional seat matrix of five Government colleges and 114 private institutes was also released today.

Box

Important Instructions for aspirants

--The candidates who qualified NEET-UG-2021 and registered with State CET Cell is eligible to apply.

--The eligibility of PCB marks in HSC must be verified by the college as per norms.

--Eligible and interested candidates should approach the dean or principal and submit an application in the prescribed format

--Application forms should not be submitted to the Cell

--The admission process should be completed before the cut-off date prescribed for each course