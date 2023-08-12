Intake of foreign scholarship of open category students doubled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Higher and Technical Education Department has doubled the intake of foreign scholarships for general category students in the State from the current academic year.

It may be noted that the foreign scholarship scheme for meritorious economically weaker and open-group students was launched in 2018. There were only 20 seats for seven faculties candidates across the State.

A proposal was tabled in the Cabinet meeting on September 27, 2022, to increase the intake.

The Government Resolution for doubling the intake of seats was issued recently. The Government also approved Rs 9 crore for the scholarship scheme. The seat intake of postgraduate and postgraduate diploma courses was increased up to 30 from 10. The remaining 10 seats are for Ph D aspirants.

Box

Date extended to Aug 30

The Directorate of Technical Education issued a circular on Friday extending the registration date up to August 30. The online registration and document uploading began on June 13 while its last date was August 13. With the increase in number of students, the date was extended.

The candidates of Arts, Science and Commerce faculties will have to submit copies of application forms and documents to the joint director of higher education (respective region) office while candidates of Management, Engineering, Architecture and Pharmacy can submit the application form copy and documents with the office of joint director of technical education of the respective region on or before August 31.

Box

Faculty-wise seats

The faculty and course-wise seats are as follows;

Faculty----Old Intake---New---Ph D---Total

Arts---------01-------------03------01--------04

Commerce--01-------------03------01--------04

Science----01-------------03------01--------04

Management--01--------03------01----------04

Law -----------01---------03------01---------04

Engineering/

Architecture---04--------12------04---------16

Pharmacy----01----------03------01---------04

Total----------10----------30-------10-------40