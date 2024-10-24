Integrity for Sale: MBA graduate turns drug supplier

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A Gwalior drug distributor has been caught in a statewide narcotics scandal, admitting to faking invoices in the names of hospitals and doctors to push illegal substances under the guise of medical supplies since January. The shocking confession by Nishit Kumar Saxena (44) reveals a well-organized operation where drugs are stamped as 'Sample' and 'Not for Sale' and circulated across the state. This bombshell admission came on Thursday, exposing the dangerous reach of this illicit trade.

Nishit was arrested and presented in court by PI Geeta Bagwade. The court remanded him to police custody until October 25 on Wednesday. So far, police have also arrested Reshma Anjum Sayed Ejaz (45) from Kileark, Yusuf Khan Maheboob Khan (28) from Baijipura, and Praveen Umaji Gawli (32) from Nashik. In January 2024, Nishit connected with Praveen through the Fedrex company’s medical representative, Ravi Pandey. Acting on Praveen’s suggestion, Nishit began distributing drugs across the state via Humsafar Travels. The police seized 3,000 pills from Nishit’s Gwalior shop and confiscated the Humsafar Travels bus (NL-01-B-2623) used for transportation. PSI Amol Mhaske led the operation with officers Lal Khan Pathan, Satish Jadhav, Sandipan Dharme, Mahesh Ugle, Vijay Tribhuvan, Kalyan Nikam, Chhaya Landge, and Jyoti Bhore.

Fake invoices uncovered: 'Not for Sale' Drugs for Addicts

Police uncovered numerous fake invoices in Nishit’s possession. He was supplying drugs under the pretense of distributing them to doctors, stamping the packages with 'Not for Sale' markings. Police have seized these documents, revealing that these drugs were sold to addicts.

Shocking Confession: I sold my integrity for just Rs 13.

Nishit confessed to knowingly supplying drugs for narcotic use in Maharashtra, admitting, "I forged invoices and used doctors' names to move the medicines. For each bottle I sold, I made just Rs 13 profit." He further confessed to the police; he stated, "I sold my integrity for Rs 13." Interestingly, Nishit holds a BCA and an MBA degree, yet he was engaged in the drug business with assistance from Ravi Pandey.