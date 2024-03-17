Intelligence reports warn of potential election disruptions: Collector urges vigilance

Administration to focus on preparations and security arrangements

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : In anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, intelligence reports have raised concerns about potential disruptions. This year there will be heightened vigilance among administrative systems, including law enforcement, said district collector Dilip Swami, while speaking at a press conference on Sunday. Swami also emphasized the need for alertness among the citizens in light of the warning.

With the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in effect since March 16, Swami underscored the imperative for all administrative bodies, particularly the police, to remain vigilant. The decision of the webcast voting centre will be made after the arrival of the observers. Commissioner of police Manoj Lohia, superintendent of police Manish Kalwania, Additional collector Arvind Lokhande, Deputy collector Devendra Katke, Prabodaya Mule and other officials were present.

Measures to ensure election integrity

To uphold the integrity of the electoral process, several measures have been instituted. A dedicated cell for monitoring social media will be established to track and take action against any provocative or divisive content. Additionally, strict guidelines have been set for promotional materials, including mandatory disclosure of print details and restrictions on property usage without permission.

Preparations and security arrangements

Anticipating a potentially increased number of candidates, preparations are underway to accommodate up to 384 candidates via Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). However, contingency plans for ballot paper voting are also being considered. With the city deemed sensitive, CP Lohia emphasized the deployment of security forces, including three units of SRP and two units of CRPF, across 60 posts in the area.

Focus on sensitive areas and booths

Identified sensitive booths will receive heightened security measures, with additional personnel deployed to ensure smooth conduct. The presence of 4 DCPs, 8 ACPs, 147 APIs, and approximately 3,000 police personnel underscores the commitment to maintaining law and order.

Community engagement and oversight

Efforts to foster community engagement and curb misinformation include the collection of weapon licenses and stringent monitoring of fake news dissemination. Authorities will see that the election process goes smoothly while ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, said Swami.