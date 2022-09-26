Inter-house Quiz at Utopian Kidzone

Aurangabad, Sept 24: An inter-house quiz was organized by Utopian Kidzone, Paithan road on the topic ‘State & capitals of India’. Azad House comprising Aarohi Shelke, Shreya Prasad and Atharva Mali emerged the champion. Quiz was hosted by Rashmi Srivastava. Priyanka Gore conducted the proceedings.

Winners were felicitated by parents Dr Sudip Kr. Sen, Jaiprakash Prasad, Rashmi Mane and Baliram Shelke. Director Abhay Srivastava, teachers Sunita Ghodke, Neetha Reddy and support staff worked for the success.