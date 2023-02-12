Inter-university cycling road competition from Feb 14

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Association of Indian Universities (AIU) and MGM University will organise ‘cycling road competition’ between February 14 and 17. In all, 276 cyclists including 198 men, 124 women and 56 managers and trainers from 46 universities will participate in the event.

Vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal and registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar said, MGM University has been selected as the host to organise the competition. The event has been organised in association with Aurangabad District Cycling Association, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Aurangabad rural police. In women’s category, 20 kms individual, 30 kms team, 50 kms mads stars events will be held. In Men’s category, 40 kms individual, 50 kms team, and criterium race will be held. The competition will be help as per the rules of Cycling Federation of India.

The competition will be inaugurated on February 13 at MGM Sports Complex at 4.30 pm. Dignitaries CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, NHAI diretor Ravindra Ingole and others will be present. The competition will be held on Solapur - Dhule Highway between Deolai Chowk to Zalta Phata from February 14. The prize distribution will be held on February 17 at 2 pm, said organisers Dr Ravindra Deshmukh and Dr Dinesh Vanjare.