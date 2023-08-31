Interactive session with Dr Monica at Kothari Dream School

Jalna: An interactive session was conducted at Kothari International Dream School, Jalna recently to empower female students with knowledge and practices related to maintaining their personal hygiene effectively.

Healthcare professional Dr Monica Magre, an expert in personal hygiene and adolescent health, guided students. A mix of discussions, visual aids, and demonstrations were employed to make the content relatable and easy to grasp. The session delved into dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding menstruation. The speaker addressed grooming practices, including hair care, oral hygiene, and maintaining cleanliness to enhance overall personal appearance. She also stressed on the significance of emotional well-being, self-esteem, and confidence during adolescence. A question and answer session allowed students to seek clarifications and address their queries. The session garnered positive feedback from both students and teachers. Participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn essential life skills in a supportive environment.