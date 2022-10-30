Interest-free loan for youths for business

It may be noted that Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal (APAMVM) provides interest-free loans to the youth of the community for doing big business only.

According to this decision, the youth will be able to get a large amount of loan after repaying the small loan amount.

Because of this, youngsters who wish to start a business, big or small, will get an interest-free loan from Mahamandal. APAMVM plans to provide interest-free loans to the youths for industry and business between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

Box

Rs 10 K to be given 1st time, Rs 50 K & Rs 1 L later

After taking a loan from a Government Corporation, the rate of repayment of that loan is very low. APAMVM is an exception to this. The youths of the Maratha community who took loans from this Mahamandal did not stop the loan instalments even during the Covid period.

But the Government received complaints that the banks are not giving loans to the youth. To develop credit with a bank, one should take a minimum loan of Rs 10,000, after repaying this loan, one will get a loan from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Box

Facility to repay Rs 10 per day

After taking a loan of 10,000 rupees, the borrower will have to pay only Rs 10 instalments daily. Once this loan is repaid, one will be able to submit a loan proposal to the bank for a bigger amount and the bank will approve the loan easily. Application for a loan will be available only on the website of APAMVM.