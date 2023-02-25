Interim answer keys of scholarship exams released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Council of Education (MSCE) has released interim answer keys for the school scholarship examination.

The students of the 5th standard appeared for Pre-Upper Primary (PUP) scholarship examination at 3,500 centres and the 8th standard students for Pre-Secondary Scholarship (PSS) examination at over 2,500 centres across the State on February 12. There are two papers, each of them have 75 questions and 150 marks.

The first has subjects based on first language and Mathematics while the second paper has two subjects-third languages and intelligence and aptitude. The Council released interim answer keys and students and their parents were asked to submit objections between February 17 and 23. More than 16,600 students of standard fifth and over 16,500 students of the eighth standard are selected depending on parents' income and the rural and city area of a candidate.

Sources from the MSCE said that the result of the scholarship examinatio is likely to be announced soon after clearing objections of students.