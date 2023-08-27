Internal turmoil in BJP's city executive unveiled

Committee list leaked on social media creates controversy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A wave of controversy surged through social media as an alleged list of BJP's city executive spread like wildfire. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the list had been mischievously leaked, leading to the subsiding of tensions. Discontent has brewed among those excluded from the list, prompting a growing divide within the party ranks.

The incumbent city executive has remained unchanged for a span of ten months, but the situation has now taken a dramatic turn. A noteworthy power struggle has emerged, particularly in the race for the coveted position of general secretary, intensifying as various factions vie to secure the favor of influential ministers. City president Shirish Boralkar found himself in a challenging position, as he navigated the intricate task of accommodating close associates of two union ministers and a state minister within the executive lineup.

Sources indicate that the impending composition of the executive committee is strategically aligned with the upcoming Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, and municipal elections. These critical polls have spurred a deliberate allocation of positions to individuals with political clout.

Some names might be omitted

The composition of the city executive was initially presented to a union minister before being forwarded to the regional office. While the list remains confidential within a sealed envelope, speculations within party circles suggest that some names might be omitted or substituted with those of favored office bearers.