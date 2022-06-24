International Day of Yoga at Toddlers Nursery

Aurangabad, June 24: The International Day of Yoga was celebrated with great enthusiasm in all the branches of Toddlers Nursery. The event was featured on a YouTube news channel. The children performed the asanas under the guidance of the teachers. The ancillary staff too were educated about the health benefits of yoga and were made aware of inducting fitness in their daily routine. The staff too took part in this wonderful event and added to its success thus re-enforcing the school’s belief in working towards a fit and healthy society! The school has introduced the concept of yoga story wherein the children will enjoy story time and also practice yoga asanas, giving rise to toddlers with a healthy body and healthy mind!