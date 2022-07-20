International Mud Day at Podar Jumbo Kids, Waluj
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 20, 2022 11:35 PM 2022-07-20T23:35:01+5:30 2022-07-20T23:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, July 20: International Mud Day ‘Mad over Mud’ was celebrated at Podar Jumbo Kids, Waluj. Children with their ...
Aurangabad, July 20:
International Mud Day ‘Mad over Mud’ was celebrated at Podar Jumbo Kids, Waluj. Children with their parents participated in various fun-filled activities, exploring their various senses. This celebration was about children spending time with their parents and taking back joyful memories. All enjoyed the activity.Open in app