Internship completion date for PG Health Sci courses extended up to Sept 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State government has extended the internship completion date up to September 20 for the admissions to postgraduate courses in physiotherapy (PGP CET), occupational therapy (PGO CET), speech and language pathology (M Sc SLP CET), audiology (M Sc Aud-CET) and prosthetics and orthotics (M Sc, P and O CET).

It may be noted that the the online registration for the common entrance tests of these courses started recently for the academic year 2024-2025 and its last date was August 24. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCET) will conduct the CET at the centres in four cities—Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on September 1. The admit card will be made available on August 28.

Earlier, it was announced that candidates must have completed a compulsory internship before August 31. However, the Government extended the extension of the internship completion date up to September 20.