Investigate malpractices in development work at Mandki

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

The government, through the divisional commissioner, has repeatedly directed the chief executive officer of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) to investigate the malpractices in various development works at Mandki. It came to light that the committee appointed by the CEO did not conduct the inquiry as per the orders.

Taking serious note of the matter, the divisional commissioner recently directed the CEO to inquire into the matter by sending a final reminder. The original complaint was lodged by Rashid Shah and Nanda Mandkikar against the Mandki Gram Panchayat in Aurangabad for embezzling government funds by forging documents from the 13th and 14th Finance Commissions for various development works. Pandurang Mandkikar had gone on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The government had then promised an inquiry into the matter.

The CEO had appointed an inquiry committee of group development officers, deputy engineer works department and concerned officers on March 18. The committee was directed to submit a report within three days. However, the committee has not visited the village till date and tried to suppress the case without any inquiry, alleged Mandkikar. Three reminders were sent to the CEO. As no action was taken even, a fourth and final reminder was sent last month directing an inquiry.