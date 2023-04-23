Investiture ceremony at Jain Intl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Jain International School, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar conducted its 13th Investiture Ceremony, recently. The occasion was graced by Surgeon Captain Dr. Mohan Suresh Rote (Indian Navy). New office-bearers of the student council took the oath to carry out their duties with sincerity, integrity, and loyalty. They were presented with badges, sashes, and flags by the school's chief operating officer Shikha Srivastava, and chief guest Dr Rote. Captains of the four houses were also presented with respective house flags, sashes, and badges. The new appointments included the prefects: Prajwal Ghate (Head Boy), Aishwarya Ingole (Head Girl), Aarush Jaybhaye (Assistant Head Boy), Gargi Jain (Assistant Head Girl), Bhargav Deshmukh (Cultural Secretary), Pranav Pawar (Sports Captain). The school management congratulated the newly-elected student council.