Investiture ceremony at Little Flower School

Aurangabad, July 15:

The investiture ceremony for the academic year 2022-23 was held at Little Flower School on Friday. The inducted parliament members, along with the in-charge principal Sr. Arogya, vice-principal Sr. Anthoniammal, in-charge of preprimary Sr. Alzira and Sr. Fatima Rodrigues were escorted to the dais by the school band.

Cabinet president Madiha Khan administered the oath. The principal motivated, and entrusted the members with portfolios. This was followed by the Hymn ‘Showers of blessings’ to signify that each member is a gift from God. The manager, principal, staff and students congratulated the cabinet members.