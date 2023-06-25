Investiture ceremony at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Nath Valley School recently held its student council elections. The students and the entire staff exercised their right to vote and selected their representatives for the upcoming academic year in a fair and transparent election process.

An impressive investiture ceremony was held. The newly-elected student council of 41 members, dressed in their formal attire, took an oath of their post, pledging their commitment to the welfare of the school and its students in the presence of the director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta and the entire school.

The principal emphasized the importance of leadership and encouraged the student council members to uphold the values of integrity, responsibility, and empathy.

The new student council, headed by Captain Rudrani Sharma and Vice-captain Nishchay Tayal, vowed to work for making a positive impact on the school community.

The election and investiture ceremony highlighted the power of democracy and the importance of nurturing young leaders.