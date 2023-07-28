Investiture ceremony at Sarosh English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A student’s mock parliament has been formed and its investiture ceremony was held at Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English School recently. The programme commenced by invoking God’s blessings in the form of prayers. The chief guest was Dr Moeed Siddiqui, president of SEWS. The chairman, School Committee Mohammad Wasil and the chief guest pinned the badges and handed over the flags and school banner to all the newly-elected members. Oath-taking ceremony was led by principal M S Naiyer. The newly-elected student council president Abrar Syed and prime minister Hajra addressed the students. Dr Siddiqui advised the young leaders to handle their responsibility with truthfulness and courage.