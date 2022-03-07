IRC starts study centre for girls

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 7:

The deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar has inaugurated a study centre for girls, started by the Islamic Research Centre Education And Welfare Trust (Aurangabad) at Champa Chowk (Roshan Gate) recently.

IRC president Adv. Faiz Syed made an introductory speech and apprised about the upcoming projects.

Dhanorkar, in her speech, shared the thoughts of Benjamin Franklina and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. “ I appeal the parents that they should not stop dreaming about the future of their wards, but at the same time, they should take care of not forcing their dreams upon their wards. The kids should not be burdened,” said the deputy collector.

She highlighted upon the struggle of two IAS officers, Rajendra Bharud and Ansar Shaikh, and how they overcamed the odds coming in their ways.

There are no entry charges at the study centre and it will be open for the ladies for 18 hours. IRC is also running a study centre for boys since 2016 on the same pattern.

IRC’s (ladies wing) Aram Syed anchored the function, Nuzhat Khanam felicitated the guest and Mohsina Syed proposed a vote of thanks.

IRC’s office-bearers and members were present in large number.