ISKCON's Gaur Purnima Mahotsav on March 7

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is going to celebrate Gaur Purnima festival this year on Tuesday evening with enthusiasm and new events.

The programme will be held at Adalat Road, behind ABC Complex, ISKCON Madhuban. Along with traditional programmes like Gaur Katha Pravachan, Abhishek, Mahaprasad, Maha Swachhata Abhiyan, Harinam Nagar Sankirtan, the premises of the center located at Adalat Road will be cleaned.

Harinam Sankirtan will be held from Nirala Bazar to Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Aurangpura. Under the scheduled programmes, a short drama based on the biography of Gaurang Mahaprabhu and promoting the Indian lifestyle will also be presented on the occasion. Informative programmes and stalls will be organized on the occasion of International Year of Millets. The main event will be the Holi of flowers.

Holi of flowers will be played with the soulful dance of Vrindavan. Flowers will be showered on each other remembering Harinam. Senior guide of ISKCON Kanai Thakur Prabhu will give timely guidance on this occasion through Hari Katha. An abhishek of Gaurang Mahaprabhu will be held with natural fruit juice, honey, milk, curd, ghee and sugar. Mahaprasad will be distributed to everyone. The Utsav Samiti has called upon all the devotees to participate in this festival.