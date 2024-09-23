Issues of M Phil qualified teachers & Ph D guides to be solved: Dr Manish Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Secretary of University Grants Commission (UGC) Dr Manish Joshi said that the issues of M Phil-qualified teachers and Ph D research guides would be resolved soon.

Dr Manish Joshi who was in the city on Saturday, was interacting with the M Phil teachers.

He said that the UGC received the proposals from all the universities of the country.

Those in-service teachers with M Phil degrees instead of Ph D, NET do not get promotions and other perks.

He said that the evaluation of the proposals is underway. “Some universities sent more proposals but less names in lists. There are also mismatches of numbers in the list and given in the application form. This is time-consuming,” he said.

Following the instructions of Dr Joshi, the State Government appointed Dr Surendra Thakur as a special officer for the scrutiny of the proposals and assisting the UGC. Dr Joshi assured the M Phil members delegation of solving their issues.

The office-bearers of Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM) were also present. VVM convener Dr Sarjerao Jige proposed a vote of thanks. A delegation of research guides also met the UGC secretary.

Chancellor nominated Management Council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy Dr Gajanan Sanap also talked about the different problems of teachers. Principal Dr Mazhar Farooqui, Dr Aparna Patil, Dr Venkatesh Lamb, Dr Ashok Korde and others were present.