IT team conducts raids at three locations in the city

-Raids carried out on businesses and home of entrepreneur linked to Shiv Sena

-Discussion among the trade and political circle

Aurangabad, Sep 7:

The Income Tax (IT) Department on Wednesday raided the 'Mid Day Milk' business group in Rajasthan. Raids were also carried out in Aurangabad in this connection. The residence and offices of three entrepreneurs were raided. This caused panic among the trade and political circle in the city. The investigation is likely to continue for two to three days.

According to sources, nearly 56 IT officials from Pune in various vehicles raided the Shama Niwas bungalow of Satish Vyas in New SBH Colony, Jyotinagar at 7 am. The second team was thoroughly investigating various business related documents and bank accounts at three places including his office and home in Pandariba.

Sources informed that the raids were conducted in connection with the mid-day milk scam. Interestingly, four CRPF jawans were deployed at the bungalow. There were discussions in the political circle about the close connection of the Vyas family with the Shiv Sena. There was also a rumour about raids being carried out on some Sena leaders and office bearers. However, there was no confirmation. Four cars of the IT officials from Pune were parked outside an office in Pandariba. The investigation was going on inside for several hours. Two to three additional officers were sitting in the nearby temple. Even the Aurangabad officials of the IT department were not informed about the raids. The action continued till late night.

GST officials part of the raids

According to sources, more than 50 places were raided by the IT department across the country, especially the GST officials also participated in the raids conducted in other districts.