ITI admission date extended up to July 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: The Directorate of Vocatation Education and Training (DVET) extended the online registration date for the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) up to July 3. It may be noted that the registration process started on June 3 for the academic year 2024-25 and its last date was June 30. However, the online application form submission date was extended to July 3. The verification and confirmation of the application can be done by July 3.

The students submit option forms for trade and institution for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round up to July 6. The first provisional merit list will be released at 11 am, on July 4.

The aspirants will be able to register objections to the merit list on or before 5 pm (July 5) online or at the nearest Government ITI.