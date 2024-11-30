It’s not just a smoker’s disease!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is an obstinate lung disease that has obstructed the breathing process for a long time. COPD ranks as the third leading cause of death in the world. People exposed to smoke and dust are often at risk of this disease; thus, experts suggest the importance of early prevention.

The common belief is that COPD occurs mainly in smokers. However, over 50% of patients with COPD are non-smokers. In addition to smoking, smoke from traditional stoves, air pollution, irritants from the household like mosquito coils and incense sticks, and industrial pollutants are other factors that significantly contribute to the disease.

COPD: A global concern

COPD is a growing concern worldwide. Constant exposure to smoke, dust, and pollution has severe repercussions on the respiratory system, significantly increasing the risk of developing this debilitating disease.

Causes of COPD

Smoking: The primary cause of COPD is smoking, where harmful substances in cigarettes, bidis, and cigars damage lung tissue.

Air pollution: Both indoor and outdoor pollution severely harm lung health.

Household fuels: Prolonged exposure to smoke from wood, coal, or dung cakes used for cooking or heating adds to the risk.

Industrial exposure: Dust and chemicals in industrial areas increase susceptibility, particularly for workers in mining, construction, and laboratories.

Genetics: Hereditary factors can also predispose individuals to COPD.

High-risk occupations

Shopkeepers, vendors, and drivers are often exposed to dust and harmful pollutants, making them more prone to severe lung diseases.

Importance of lung health after 40

After age 40, the efficiency of various organs, including the lungs, begins to decline. Factors such as aging, pollution, lifestyle changes, and smoking further compromise lung health. Regular lung check-ups are essential after 40 to detect and prevent respiratory conditions early.

Advanced technology for lung assessments

Modern technology is revolutionizing the diagnosis of respiratory diseases. Computer-based methods now enable more accurate and efficient evaluation of lung function.

Breathing exercises for lung health

Incorporating breathing exercises into your routine is crucial for maintaining lung health. Activities like running, cycling, and practicing pranayama (breathing techniques) strengthen the lungs. Simple exercises like deep breathing and even blowing up balloons can also significantly enhance lung capacity.

-----------------Dr Sachin Joshi, chest physician & allergy specialist