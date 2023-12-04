Jagannat Gaikwad given farewell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jagannath Vishwanath Gaikwad, an employee of the Health Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) was given farewell on his retirement in a programme held at the university recently. He retired after serving for 28 days. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale chaired the programme.

Head of the General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar and health officer Dr Anand Somvanshi were present. Jagannath was presented with a cheque of Rs 2 lakh and a memento in the farewell ceremony.

Anil Khamgaonkar from the employees union, Manoj Shete, Nitin Gaikwad, Ajay Gaikwad and others were present. Dr S G Shinde conducted the proceedings of the programme while Bharat Wagh proposed a vote of thanks.