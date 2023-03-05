Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Natyagruh to be dedicated on May 1

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Natyagruh, Cidco, which was renovated by Smarth City Development Corporation Ltd will be dedicated to public in a programme to be held on May first.

Nearly Rs 5 crore are being spent on the renovation work which began a year ago and currently at final stage. The auditorium will be dedicated to public on Maharashtra Day.

The works of ceiling, chairs, installing AC equipment in auditorium and facilities on stages being done on a fast way.

Director of Smart City Bhaskar Munde, veteran theatre artist Dr Dilip Ghare, additional chief executive officer Arun Shinde and project coordinator Imran Khan inspected Sant Tukaram Natyagruh recently. Dr Dilip Ghare said that the work should be done in such a way that it should be ideal for theatre aritsts. He said that the sound, light, sitting and AC systems should be of high quality. Imran Khan said that after the renovation work, Natyagruh would be dedicated to public on Maharashtra Day.