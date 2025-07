Jagdish gets Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has conferred Ph D on Jagdish Madhujar Sonawane in Mathematics.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Study of Subdiffusion Equations and Applications’ under the guidance of Dr Bhausaheb Sontakke, professor and research guide, Mathematics Department, Pratishthan College, Paithan.