Jagjeetkaur Johar passed away

Aurangabad

Jagjeetkaur Jaswantsingh Johar (71), a resident of Sindhi Colony passed due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. She is survived by two sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. She is mother of Dr Manpreetsingh Johar and industrialist Ravindersingh Johar. The last rites were performed on her at Kailashnagar crematorium in the evening.