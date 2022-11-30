Jagjeetkaur Johar passed away

Aurangabad

Jagjeetkaur Jaswantsingh Johar (71), a resident of Sindhi Colony passed due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. She is survived by two sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law and grandchildren. She is mother of Dr Manpreetsingh Johar and industrialist Ravindersingh Johar. The last rites were performed on her at Kailashnagar crematorium in the evening.

