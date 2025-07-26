Jain art & heritage is mirror held before us: Jitendra Papalkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar said,"Jain art and heritage is a mirror held in front of us."

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day national conference on 'Jain Art, Archaeology and History' jointly organised by the Department of History, Government College of Arts and Science and Shri M B Ashram (run by Gurudeo Samantabhadra Centre for Jainism, Karanja), on the first day on Saturday.

Justice Kailash Chandiwal, retired Judge of the Bombay High Court, was present as the chief guest. President of Shri M B Ashram Gurukul Satish Sangvai welcomed guests while Government College Principal Dr Naval Thorat presided over the function.

In the first session, Dr Manisha Patil (ex-professor, Sir J.J. School of Art (Mumbai), shed extensive light on the paintings in the Jain Puranas at Karanja Lad.

Dr Mahavir Shastri (Solapur) presented his presidential remarks and appreciated the efforts to digitise pictorial texts. Rupesh Madkar also spoke. Chintamani Bhus conducted the proceedings of the programme while Ravindra Patil proposed a vote of thanks.