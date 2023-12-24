Jallosh 2023 at Gaikwad Global School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Gaikwad Global School celebrated Jallosh 2023 with great enthusiasm. Managing Director of Khinvasara Group and chief guest Ravindra Khinvasara said the school is a platform to showcase the hidden talents of young minds, which is always helpful in any circumstance in their lives.

Students presented themes such as cartoon dance, Krishna Leela, mime and Namami Gange. The grand finale by way of a powerful Shiv Tandav performance left the audience spellbound. Through these performances, students conveyed the message of avoiding excessive mobile usage, emphasizing the importance of connecting through mime. The significance of maintaining the cleanliness of the sacred river Ganga was also highlighted. Chairman of Gaikwad Educational Group Ramdas Gaikwad, MD Kulbhushan Gaikwad, director of Gaikwad Global School Kalinda Gaikwad graced the occasion. School executive director Nandkumar Dandale, CEO Deepa Balasundar, principal Dr. Sulekha Sharma Dhage, and coordinator Anita Patil guided the organisers. The event was appreciated by the students, their parents, and the esteemed dignitaries.