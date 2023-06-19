Jalna & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar principals' meeting today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will hold a meeting of principals from Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts at the university auditorium, at 3 pm, on June 20, on New Academic Year and New Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will chair the meeting. The New Academic Year (2023-24) began on June 15. The NEP will be implemented effectively for the undergraduate courses from the next academic year. In view of this, the discussions will be held in the meeting.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, all four deans, and director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali will attend the meeting. Deputy registrar of the Academic Section Dr Sanjay Kawde appealed to all the principals from the colleges of Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to participate in the meeting.