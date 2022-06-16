Jalna - Shirdi, Jalna - Nagarsol special railway service to start

Aurangabad, June 16:

Considering the demand of the passengers, South Central Railway has started special railway service on Shirdi - Jalna and Jalna - Nagarsol - Jalna routes.

Train No. 7491 will run as Jalna to Shrisainagar Shirdi. Train No. 7492 will run from Shrisainagar Shirdi to Jalna.

Train No. 7494 will run from Nagarsol to Jalna and Train No. 7497 will run from Jalna to Nagarsol. All these trains will be unreserved. Jalna - Shirdi train will start from June 20 and will be operated on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Jalna Nagarsol train will start from June 23 and will be operated on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Jalna - Nagarsol will run only on Sunday from June 26, the sources said.