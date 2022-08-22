Janmashtami celebrated at TCH Orchids

Aurangabad, August 22: TCH Orchids The International School celebrated Janmashtami with gaiety. The event featured cultural activities such as musical dance drama. Principal Dr Sulekha Dhage presided. The day was marked by feting students who excelled in co-curricular events. The students who acquired podium positions in various international and national Olympiads were also honoured. The ceremony concluded with a joyous Dahi-Handi by the students of grade 10. Sports department in tandem with coordinators Rupali Rajhans, Vaishali Patil and Shreya Shah guided the student council.