Janmashtami celebration at Dnyanada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebration was organized at Dnyanada English School Pokhari by Yellow House and students of Step IV and Step VIII.

The programme began with the worship of Lord Krishna by school secretary N K Joshi, administrator Anita Shidhaye, co-ordinator Manisha Joshi, trustee Shaila Joshi and principal Mamta Jaiswal. Drawing teacher Nikhil Raut guided students. The programme included the dramatic presentation of the life of Lord Krishna as a child by students. Students from Step IV formed pyramids to break the Dahi Handi under the guidance of PT teachers Usha Salampure and Nilesh Shukla . The programme was hosted by the English Committee member Sanskruti Dabhade and Renuka Khebde (Step VIII) and conceptualized by Yellow House Mistress Sangita Pathak.