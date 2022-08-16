Janmashtami festival on behalf of ISKCON-VECC

To be held between August 18 to 20 at Warud

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and Vedic Education and Cultural Centre (VECC) have jointly organised a three-day Shrikurshna Janmashtami Maha Mahotsav at the Shri Shri Radha Nikunjbihari (ISKCON) temple at Warud from August 18. The programmes will start at 6 pm everyday, said Bramhachari Dr Prempadprabhu in a press conference on Tuesday.

He said that this is the 26th year of Srikrishna Janmashtami of ISKCON. This year a waterproof pavilion of 8,000 square feet has been erected. The main festival is being celebrated for the first time in the under-construction temple complex. There will be special arrangements for the disabled and the elderly along with parking arrangements for devotees and play areas for children. A tableaux of Vrindavan showing lush greenery, carved pots and fountains has been created on a stage measuring 30 by 20 sq ft. There will be a 'Anand Mela' for the foodies. The Krishnaleela-based dance drama by Devamudra group will be the highlight of the event. The programme will start with Hare Krishna Kirtan at 6 pm. A panchamrit abhishek of Radhakrishna will be followed with the offering ofChappan bhog. Children of Gopal Fun School will perform recitation of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita Shloka. A cultural classical dance programme will also be held. A Maha Aarti of Shri Krishna will be performed at 12 midnight.

Mahaprasad and pure drinking water will be arranged for the devotees. The president of the festival committee, Gopal Agarwal appealed to the devotees to attend the programme. Vishal Ladnia, Vijay Goyal, Dr Shrikant Jogdand, Jagdish Aggarwal, Dr Hanumanpada Prabhu, Shyam Aggarwal and Chetan Aggarwal were present on the occasion.