Jarange demands 10% OBC reservation, dares government to arrest him

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a press conference held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil reiterated his demand for the inclusion of the 10 percent reservation given to the Maratha community into the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He emphasized that this reservation should be accommodated within the 50 percent quota limit from the OBC. Patil also insisted that all the concessions provided to the Socially and Economically Backward Classes (SEBC) should remain intact within this reservation.

Challenging the government to arrest him, Patil asserted that people would rally in large numbers in support, both in jail and on the streets. He warned the state government about the potential magnitude of the Maratha community's influence after his arrest.

The state government had previously allocated a separate 10 percent reservation for the Maratha community under the SEBC category. Patil referenced Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's acknowledgment in the recent session of the legislative assembly that the Maratha community had been proven to be socially backward. This, according to Patil, justifies the inclusion of Maratha reservation within the OBC category.

Patil urged for the preservation of reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) while implementing reservation from OBC, stressing that he would not compromise on his demand.

False charges being framed

Addressing the issue of potential charges being framed against him, Patil stated that I am determined to continue advocating for reservation from OBC. He expressed that he will resume the fight for reservation upon his release from jail.

Want benefit of Central jobs

Patil emphasized that Maratha community members should benefit from both central and state government job reservations if included under the OBC category. He asserted that the Maratha community would extend full support if this demand were to be met.