Jayakwadi dam crosses 80 pc storage mark

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The water storage of Jayakwadi dam crossed 80 per cent mark on Saturday because of the heavy rainfall in catchment area for the past three days.

It receiving water with 14,803 cusecs at around 6 pm, today. The water inflow is expected to increase overnight.

Executive Engineer Prashant Sant said that farmers in the Marathwada region would be provided irrigation water through both canals for the Kharif and Rabi seasons.

A total of 42 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water arrived into the dam since June first. The inflow of water has increased because of rainfall in the catchment area of the water bodies.

Last year, the dam had reached 80% of its capacity, by August 31, 2024. This year, it has crossed the 80% mark nearly a month earlier compared to last year. As of today, the water level of dam is 1518.26 feet.

The total water storage is 2490.469 TMC , out of which, the live storage is 1752.363 TMC. The current inflow is 14,803 cusecs. The dam had only 4.22% water storage on the same day last year.

Mangesh Shelar, Branch Engineer said, “Although there is no inflow from the upstream dams, water from Nandur Madhmeshwar is flowing towards Jayakwadi with 15,000 cusecs pace, and it is expected to reach the dam by tomorrow morning.” The level of the dam has reached 80.72 percent with water arriving at 14,803 cusecs. Farmers in Marathwada will receive water for irrigation in both the Kharif and Rabi seasons.