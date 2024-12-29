JCB stolen from tehsil office premises

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A JCB worth Rs 20 lakh, seized for illegal sand excavation was stolen from the Upper Tehsil office premises on the night recently.

Such vehicles, parked after being seized for violations, have been disappearing overnight, with similar incidents involving trucks reported earlier. Osmanpura Mandal officer Shekhar Shinde (51) lodged a complaint at the City Chowk police station on Friday. Police are investigating the theft of the JCB (MH-GE-7813). A case was registered at City Chowk police station on Saturday.