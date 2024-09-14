JIH opposes Waqf Amendment Bill

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and other organisations denounced the newly proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, as a nefarious conspiracy aimed at undermining and usurping Waqf properties under the guise of protection and transparency.

Addressing a press conference here, the office-bearers of the organisations demanded that the government desist from this act and withdraw the bill immediately.

They said that the proposed bill not only alters the definition of Waqf, the status of Mutawalli, and the rights of Waqf Boards but also, for the first time, mandates the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards under the guise of increasing membership. The office-bearers said the proposed amendment also facilitates government possession of Waqf properties.

Maulana Ilyas Falahi (State president, JIH), adv Faiz Syed (Director, Islamic Research Center, Aurangabad), advocates Sheikh Mubeen and Khan Saleem, Mufti Mohsin, Adil Madni (Media Secretary, JIH), Naeem Qasmi, Qari Ameen, Abdul Mujeeb (Jalna), Faheem Falahi and Mohammad Aroze were present at briefing.