JIN Reflexology key to health

Aurangabad, June 26:

The three-week-long health awareness campaign organised by the International Reflexology Jain Association to celebrate ‘Justified Integrated Natural (JIN) Reflexology Day’ concluded on Sunday.

Campaign organisers were felicitated on the occasion. During the 21 days campaign, a total of 25 seminars were conducted in 19 cities and information on how to prevent future serious illnesses through JIN reflexology was given to people.

Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda was present at the valedictory function. President of Aurangabad JITO Ravi Khinvasara was the chief guest.

Convener and researcher of JIN Reflexology Anil Jain, Sanjay Mantri, Lalit Gandhi, Sandeep Kathed, and Vimlesh Gandhi were seated on the dais.

Rajendra Darda and the dignitaries present honoured the organisers of the campaign with a memento. Anil Jain was felicitated with the family members.

While guiding the participants, Rajendra Darda said that 25 seminars were held not only in Aurangabad and Marathwada but also in various cities including Mumbai, Thane and Pune, from International Reflexology Day to International Day of Yoga (June 1 to 21).

He said that this was made possible by the strong team with Anil Jain. “Changing lifestyle is causing health problems. JIN reflexology help to treat the illness, he said.

Ravi Khinvasara shared his experience on JIN reflexology treatment. Dr Nirmala Parghi, Sapna Patni, Naresh Lalvani, Supriya Surana, Shilpa Jain, Anuprita Gandhi, Sapna Gandhi, Monika Kathed, Mayuri Surana and Anita Surana worked for the success of the event.

Meal & sleep schedule should be fixed

Anil Jain said that the timing for meals and sleep should be fixed to maintain good health. “One should drink sufficient water. One must go in the sun and walk on the soil. Do not work by sitting or standing constantly for a longer time,” he said while giving 21 health tips.