Jinsi Police received MLCs of food poisoning patients

Aurangabad: Jinsi police Station received MLC of 60 to 70 patients who suffered food poisoning and were admitted to

MGM Hospital and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Jinsi police said that the incident of food poisoning came to light at 3 am on Wednesday. They said that most of the invitees who suffered food poisoning were rushed to MGM Hospital while one was admitted to GMCH.

As per the police record, the reception of Qadir Maulana’s son was organised at his godown in Mandani Chowk on Wednesday night. The invitees started complaining of vomiting and uneasiness after having a meal at 9 pm.

In their statement to the Jinsi police team, the patients said that they had eaten ‘Double Ka Mitha’ and fruit salad. The GMCH sent a medical memo of a treated patient to the Jinsi Police Station. The Jinsi Police Station received MLC of 60 to 70 patients from MGM Hospital. Only seven patients were undergoing treatment on Thursday. Jinsi Police said that the health of all patients is excellent. Police inspector of Jinsi Police Station Ashok Bhandare said that PSI level officer is probing the case.